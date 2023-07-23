An extra-large renewal. Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis announced, during the team presentation at the Dimaro training camp, that he had renewed Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s contract until 2028 with an option for another season (it would have expired in June 2026).

The captain of the Italian champion team (as well as the pivot of Mancini’s Italy) arrived in Naples in the summer of 2019, coming from Empoli. This signature therefore testifies to the will of the player (who will turn 30 on 4 August) to end his career in the blue shirt. “I didn’t expect the announcement. I thank my team-mates, alone I would be nobody. And thanks to the fans, your enthusiasm makes us feel less tired”.