Rome (dpa)

Italy defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo said on Thursday that David Alaba is an important player for the Austrian national team, which advanced for the first time in the round of 16, but has other dangerous players.

After achieving the full mark in the group stage, the Italian team will meet the Austrian team in London on Saturday in the first round of the playoffs.

It is noteworthy that Alaba, who will move from Bayern Munich to Real Madrid after the tournament, plays in defense but has a lot of talent, and is usually a goal maker in the Austrian national team as well.

“He’s a very important player,” Di Lorenzo said of Alaba, 29, but he likes to watch the whole team and find their weak point. The Italian national team faces its first match in Euro 2020 outside Rome.

The Napoli player said in a press conference: We are not afraid, now comes the best matches, matches to win or leave, and he stressed: We are Italy, we enter the stadium in order to win.