The former Juventus player spoke about the black and white market and the guidelines that Massimiliano Allegri’s team should follow

There Juventus took to the field this morning intraining joint with the Alexandriaterminated with a friendlywon for 5-0 from the black and whites. One last test to get to the best of the championship debut, scheduled for August 20 against Udinese, with the team still in the making. Talking about the black and white people and the Old Lady transfer market, the former player was at pains AngelFromLiviointerviewed by the microphones of SoccerTotal.

“Rovella with Sarri for its technical characteristics will makea great season and Pellegrini has to make the leap in quality because it has everything to be a great outsider. Rovella is a huge signing for Lazio. In any case, I expect a purchase from Juventus in that role.”

“Lukaku-Vlahovic? Meanwhile, we forgot about Kaio Jorge who is a very interesting prospect even if not what Juve will do. In my opinion, Juventus must clarify this Pogba who is still sick and it’s a problem because the salary is high, the player isn’t available and it’s a problem for Juve’s coffers who are selling very well, they’re trying to save money but here we’re talking about a player who has never played and that’s a problem for me. What is Juventus missing? It lacks to return to win and as men a defender and a midfielder. If you want to win again, you have to sacrifice Vlahovic for Lukaku.”

