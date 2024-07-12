“Italian dentistry represents excellence in the world and we have numerous top-level schools in Italy. However, the demand for enrollment in dentistry courses still does not have a sufficient response and many of our students are forced to study abroad. Furthermore, there is a demand from the job market for which it is necessary to increase the educational offer. For these reasons, the biomedical campus has decided to open a degree course that will be added to the other degree courses of the faculty of medicine”. This is how Vincenzo Di Lazzaro, dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Campus Bio-medico University (Ucbm) of Rome, explains to Adnkronos Salute the importance of the new degree course that starts in the fall, on the occasion of the meeting ‘Dentistry and dental prosthetics: what skills and professionalism today and tomorrow?’ held today at Ucbm.

“The degree course that will begin at the Bio-medico Campus in Rome has the peculiarities of the other courses of the faculty of medicine including: a very high technological contribution because technology today is at the center of the practice of medicine. Health professionals, in fact, must be the protagonists of technology and must be able to develop new ones to be able to treat patients better and better – continues Di Lazzaro – Furthermore, as far as dentists are concerned, they are very often freelancers and therefore there is the idea of ​​also providing management skills so that they can independently and completely manage their own activity. Finally, the vision of the Bio-medico Campus is to provide a complete education and, in fact, we also believe in a humanistic education to be able to consider not only the organ we are treating, but the person”.

Surely “in this course we will collect the best experiences not only academic, but also of the visionary professionals that we have in Italy in the dental field – concludes Di Lazzaro – In this way we will be able to open those new scenarios that can lead our professionals to be able to treat patients better and better, meeting the needs of the population”.