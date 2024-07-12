“Italian dentistry represents excellence in the world: we have numerous top-level schools in Italy. However, the demand for enrollment in dentistry courses still does not have a sufficient response and many of our students are forced to study abroad: it is necessary to increase the educational offer. For this reason, the Campus Bio-medico has decided to open a degree course that will be added to the other degree courses of the Faculty of Medicine”. This was stated by the dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Campus Bio-medico University (Ucbm) of Rome, Professor Vincenzo Di Lazzaro, participating in the meeting ‘Dentistry and dental prosthetics: what skills and professionalism today and tomorrow?’ Which took place at the Ucbm of Rome.