It all seemed written, but the unexpected happened. Lucas di Grassi wins race 1 of the Mexican Grand Prix after crossing the line in second position, behind Pascal Wehrlein. The German driver, after leading the GP from the first to the last lap, was penalized for a technical violation that excluded him from the final classification. Behind di Grassi his team mates René Rast, who completes the Audi double. On the lowest step of the podium the Swiss Edoardo Mortara with the Venturi.

The race

Excellent start for Pascal Wehrlein who takes the lead of the group, while Oliver Rowland loses positions. First twist on lap nine, when Robin Frijns hit compatriot Nyck de Vries in turn 11 in an attempt to overtake, which led to a 10-second penalty for the championship leader. After a clash involving Vergne, Bird and Sims that made it necessary to enter the safety car, the fight for second place started, with Guenther marched first by Mortara, then by di Grassi. The latter, author of the decisive overtaking on the Swiss in the last minute of the race. Twist after the checkered flag: after crossing the finish line in first position, the penalty was communicated to Wehrlein, who gave the victory to Lucas di Grassi in front of his teammate Rast who at the end of the GP had overtaken Mortara, in third place.