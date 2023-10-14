Di Giannantonio close to the top-5

After placing in Q2 in qualifying for the Indonesian Grand Prix, Fabio Di Giannantonio confirmed his form in Mandalika by finishing in sixth position in the Sprint race riding his Ducati from the Gresini team. A very positive performance for the Roman rider, the only one representing his team this weekend after the pain suffered by Alex Marquez in free practice (such as to force the Spaniard not to take part in the rest of the weekend) but still certain of a 2024 that will see him away from the team to make way for Marc Marquez.

A message for 2024

Yet, all the same ‘Diggia’ he believes he deserves a place for next year, even more so after his recent performances: “I’m very happy because, as I’ve always said, we’re working very well – commented a Sky Sports MotoGP – all the fruits of the work of this winter and the first part of the season are arriving. In my opinion I’m a fast rider and I’m showing that I’m learning and growing, therefore I deserve a place for next yearand now we are working to try to understand where to go“.

The improvements in braking

Di Giannantonio therefore referred to some elements that have seen him improve in the last period, starting with the topic of braking: “We worked a lot on trust braking, and today we are the best in Ducati in this senseas well as when entering the curve – he added – this allowed me to express my potential. I have always been a good detacher, even in Moto3 and Moto2, while last year I was the worst of everyone in braking. We worked on that and from there we became more and more precise in line and in finding the right point of traction, and it’s something that is slowly being completed.”

Away from Quartararo due to two errors

However, in the Sprint there were some problems that prevented the #49 from being able to recover from Fabio Quartararo to aim for the fifth final position: “Today I made two mistakes – He admitted – one was my fault: I did 1:30.9 and I told myself to push harder because I felt I was going fast, but instead I completely missed turn 1 because I arrived too fast and didn’t close it. There I lost 8 tenths. On the other hand we are trying to smooth out the engine braking a bit to get things right, and at the penultimate corner it started from behind me and I went wide. There were two mistakes that they didn’t allow us to stay with Fabio, otherwise in my opinion I could have been close to him. In the last few laps I was going strong, but tomorrow will be a question mark. I’m working harder and harder because I see that the results are coming, we’re working well, we’re constant and we’re growing more and more, and this is very important.”