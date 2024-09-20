Far away recovery

It will be an intense and very difficult end of season that I am looking forward to. Fabio DiGiannantonio. The Roman rider, standard-bearer of the VR46 team, was counting on showing up in good shape for the second consecutive race weekend on his home track in Misano. Unfortunately, however, the recovery process following the injury suffered in the Austrian weekend with the dislocation of his left shoulder is not producing the desired results. Speaking yesterday to the microphones of FormulaPassion.it and other media present in Misano, the ’98 class reiterated that he still feels far from the best physical condition.

“I was hoping to arrive here in better conditions – he explained – with 80% of recovery done, but I’m still a long way off. The shoulder is improving, but the process is very slow. Also, even when I fully recover, it will never be a new shoulder. It’s not a great time for my physical condition. – added Diggia – but we are doing our best to be as ready as possible. I am doing two hours of physical therapy and two hours in the gym a day just for the shoulder. I do a lot of exercises with the machines. We are doing the best we can, but I am still not close to 100%“.

Operation hypothesis

In the next few months, Di Giannantonio will also have the following on his plate: possibility of skipping some races and undergoing surgerybut this is a hypothesis that is still remote for the moment: “We are keeping an eye on the shoulder because at the moment We are not yet 100% sure that surgery is necessary – concluded the VR46 rider – we also want to see, once I’ve recovered well, if I can put back on some good muscle mass and if that can help me a little bit. We’re definitely trying to monitor everything and have all the options on the table“.