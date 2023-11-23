‘Diggia’, a victory to hope for

On the eve of the Qatar Grand Prix the prospects of Fabio Di Giannantonio for 2024 they seemed to exclude the possibility of stay in MotoGP. But never like this season, market dynamics can change in the space of a few hours and for the Roman driver the stars may have suddenly aligned. On the track ‘Diggia’ was in fact able to pull off a fantastic weekend, with the second place in the Sprint and the authoritative victory in the Sunday GP ahead of the world champion and championship leader, Francesco Bagnaia.

And the right opportunity may have opened up off the track. With the departure of Luca Marini in the direction of Honda HRC, VR46 had thought of Fermin Aldeguer to replace him, with a multi-year agreement. But Valentino Rossi’s team will most likely switch to Yamaha from 2025 and this aspect would have given the Spaniard pause, who in the meantime would already have Prima Pramac’s offer on the table for 2025. At this point in Lusail VR46 thought of contacting Fabio Di Giannantonio’s managerwith whom talks have been going on for a few days.

Di Giannantonio’s words during the press conference

“Qatar’s victory? It was definitely beautiful, wonderful feeling and beautiful energy around me. I watched the race 20-25 times on my cell phone. I called my father and cried a lot, it was our dream since I was a child. You think back to everything, when you were little and the first steps you took. Seeing my father on the phone and celebrating together was wonderful.

Winning in Valencia? Surely we are in a good moment, we worked well and we are fast everywhere. Many riders will be fast and we will all start from scratch. Maybe we can do a good job again and this is my goal in the last race with the Gresini team. We are in a good moment here, we have the potential, but everything will depend on how the weekend goes. We will have to work in the right way and build the performance.

The future? I am very proud of Paolo Ciabatti’s words, I am very proud. I brought a helmet and a leathers for Tuesday, we are working on something nice and we have a good chance to be on the bike on Tuesday and also in 2024.

The VR46? It seems that that is the only bike available, let’s see when Luca’s announcement will arrive. It’s certainly a fantastic team, the work they do behind the scenes, starting from the Academy, is truly excellent. We’re talking about a great team and it would be a fantastic experience for me. It would be an opportunity to learn a lot.

