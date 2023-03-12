Dangerous gravel

The two days of MotoGP pre-season testing, currently underway in Portiamo, brought a new and unexpected topic to the attention of insiders, one that is however destined to cause much discussion in the coming days. The reference is to the type of gravel usually used on the Portuguese track. In fact, at a regulatory level, every single grain of gravel present in escape routes can only be between 8 and 20 millimetres. However, a video shot in recent days by the Spanish journalist of Dazn Spain Izaskun Ruiz showed how the Lusitanian track has much larger pebbles than this, which inevitably can represent a serious danger for the pilots who were involved in a fall.

The day I read the circuit grabbed this video “by chance”… Now we have the answer: the size of the shot hasn’t changed @FabioDiggia49 He sufried him in his caída de ayer in turn 7. He says his helmet was destroyed. It’s good but it’s unfit on the last day of testing @DAZN_ES pic.twitter.com/mjunXrFuv8 — Izaskun Ruiz (@izaskunruiz) March 12, 2023

.@FabioDiggia49 declared unfit for the second day of Portimao Test. The rider is OK, but he’ll need some rest to be 100% at the first race pic.twitter.com/cW5JLsa6Yh — Gresini Racing (@GresiniRacing) March 12, 2023

Di Giannantonio stopped by the doctors

Indeed, exactly this happened. Yesterday the Italian rider of the Gresini team Fabio Di Giannantonio was the victim of a bad crash on day-1 of the tests. The 24-year-old Roman centaur had hit his head, also ruining his helmet, and today he was declared unfit by the doctors, who preferred not to give him the green light to take to the track as a precaution. “It’s the gravel’s fault – he complained to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP Alex Marquez’s teammate – I suffered a head injury and I shut down, it took me a while to get back up. They stopped me for safety, too bad. If we have to race like this, we might as well go to Monaco“, he concluded bitterly.