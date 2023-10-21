Deserved joy

The future is still uncertain for Fabio Di Giannantonio. There is still no safe seat for him on the 2024 MotoGP grid, but in the meantime today the Roman centaur of the Gresini team gained special satisfaction on perhaps the most beautiful circuit of the entire world championship calendar. In fact, the first career podium in the top class for #49, who came third in an unforgettable race finale behind Johann Zarco and Pecco Bagnaia. A hat-trick, yet another of the triumphant Ducati season, which highlights the qualities of the class of 1998, protagonist of a constant progression in the last few weeks. “I was going fast, but Johann went better – Di Giannantonio effectively summarized after the match to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – in the end it was scary, with very precise corners and crazy traction. But we didn’t do so badly either“.

The message “breathes”

The start was especially important for the Ducati rider: “The start was very good – he confirmed – definitely the best of the whole year, maybe even of my entire life. Starting so well was an incredible help for the race, because when you’re already there in front everything becomes easier“. Curiosity was then aroused during the race by the indication received from the pits, via pit-board, of “breathe”. “That ‘breathe’ sign contains a word of ours that invites me to stay focused and to stay on track – has explained – It’s also thanks to this that I managed to remain constant throughout the race. When you’re in front, you’re pushing and you realize that you can fight for the podium or the victory, sometimes you’re free-diving. Hard work always pays off in the end, and today it paid off more than usual“.

What a duel with Binder

One of the most spectacular moments of the Italian centaur’s race was his duel with Brad Binder, always a difficult opponent to get behind. “To pass Binder on one side I was a bit aggressive on the gas a couple of times and ate the tire a bit – Diggia admitted – then there was a lot of wind in the race and in some points having a bike in front helps you a lot to stay tighter when exiting corners and open the throttle a little earlier. Then when I found myself in front it was a little more difficult for me and easier for him. I tried to create the gap, but the pace was similar for everyone“.

Tire management

As shown the Martin’s final collapse with the soft on the rear, what was crucial was the tire management. “With the average, perhaps we even pushed too much – commented Di Giannantonio in this regard – and there were 2-3 laps that ruined my plans. In the end I stayed focused on trying to manage the rear tire, which was very important, but everything was moving and everything had become very critical. The Sprint? I don’t see myself much different from todayI think we’re ready. Yesterday I was very happy ahead of today’s race, the bike was fine and we worked a lot on the electronics. I was fast with all the tyres, so we can have a good race tomorrow too“.

Looking to the future

“The market? Unfortunately, this progress did not come sooner, because we worked hard and started from afar. Every race we are putting bricks and we are arriving. My growth is ‘clean’. I say they’re taking my toy away because this bike is crazy. I would like to do another season like this, but unfortunately they took the toy away from me. But maybe with these performances we can find another one. I dedicate my first podium to my team at home, and by ‘team’ I mean my family first and foremost, my closest friends, who are very important, and certainly the people who work with me. We went through some not great moments, and thanks to my team we managed to hold on and get to the top“, he concluded.