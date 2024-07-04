Fabio DiGiannantonioeighth in the world championship with the Ducati VR46, took part in the Press conference of the Thursday of the German Grand Prix at the Sachsenring, the ninth round of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar. Below are his statements.

The latest races

“We are in a good moment and this season is going well. The goal is to be closer and closer to the top, There are definitely differences between GP23 and GP24. With a further step forward we can fight for the podium.”

The future

“The situation is different from last year, it means we are doing well. I am still choosing the best step for my career, I need to feel like the leader of a project. We’ll talk again this weekend and I’ll try to get an idea. We are close to closing. A choice between VR46 and Pramac Yamaha? I have a plan A, a plan B and a plan C and this weekend everything will be clear.“

Quartararo pushes him to Pramac Yamaha

“I thank Fabio so much, hearing his words from a colleague, rival and friend is always nice. It’s no secret that we’re talking, but also with my team and a plan C that I can’t mention. I can choose my future and I’m in a good position.”

Contract with Yamaha

“The contract with a factory constructor is different to that of a team, it is the objective of all the riders. My goal is to have a contract, bike and factory treatment.”

Tire pressure

“There is this rule about tire pressure, which is related to temperature. You need low pressure to be fast. When you are in a group it is different than when you are the leader, we will often see these situations, like that of Marquez. It’s a shame, because it won’t be a fast race, but more about management.”