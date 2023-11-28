Di Giannantonio: “I go on holiday with a smile” | FormulaPassion

Not just Marquez: Di Giannantonio also makes his debut in Mooney

In Valencia Marc Marquez attracted attention, but the Spaniard’s change is certainly not the only change of jersey in a season which from this point of view will be a revolution: out of 11 teams, seven will renew their driver line-up, and among these there It’s the Mooney VR46 team, which let Luca Marini leave in the direction of Honda and secured Fabio By Giannantonio.

The Roman, announced yesterday after having deserved to stay in MotoGP with his latest dazzling performances, made his debut today in the Valencia tests with Uccio Salucci’s team, immediately giving interesting results and finishing seventh, three tenths behind Marco Bezzecchi (third) who it wants to be something more than a outsider in 2024.

The words of Di Giannantonio

“I really enjoyed this day: the first feeling with the team was very positive. They made me feel like a child on the one hand, but a true professional on the other. I felt at ease and tried to do well to make them proud right away“, said the Roman. “I managed to be very fast with all tires and made a good step forward in pace compared to the race. The sensations are very positive and we can go on holiday with a smile. In terms of the bike, the GP23 is different, but at the same time similar to the GP22, we need time to bring it to the limit“.

Bezzecchi’s words

“A good test, I’m quite happy. The GP23 is fast, but different in some specific points of driving compared to the GP22“, added Bezzecchi. “We need to work on the set-up and take care of some aspects of my style, such as corner entry with the brakes and throttle touch when leaning. I’ll have to get used to it, but I’m satisfied. And now holiday – well deserved – for me and the whole team who did an incredible job this 2023“.