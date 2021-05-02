The Moto2 race was a monologue by Fabio Di Giannantonio, a rider who for this season had decided to ride the winner Kalex, leaving aside the more irregular Speed ​​Up, with which he had completed his first two years in the intermediate class. One of those names that always ring to get up to MotoGP (Aprilia tested him for this course) and that is called to fight for the title, although the thing began as a duel between Remy Gardner and Sam Lowes, with the brilliant irruption of rookie Raúl Fernández. In Jerez, Di Giannantonio took a step forward and from the beginning he controlled a race that would end with his first victory in Moto2, a triumph dedicated to the man who signed him, Fausto Gresini, the Italian champion who died earlier this year a victim of the Covid-19. With this he managed to climb to fifth place overall, 17 points behind the leader, Gardner, who for first time did not get on the podium, although he signed a good fourth place after losing the battle for the third rung to Lowes.

The British, even with the fall of Portimao in the retina, went from less to more with a few last laps in which he was about to hunt down Marco Bezzecchi, second, and that he signed his first drawer of 2021, a result that also gets him into the World Cup fight. The same fight in which Fernández continues, fifth (his worst result in the four races he has been in Moto2, the same he achieved in his debut in the category), and who aimed for the podium until some problems in his forearm made him leave for behind. The Madrilenian is third overall, six points behind leader Gardner.