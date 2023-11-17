Di Giannantonio away from Honda

The eve of the Qatar Grand Prix is ​​obviously characterized by the great climate of sporting tension relating to the world championship fight between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin, even if there is no shortage of other interesting topics linked above all to the drivers’ market. In fact, as the hours pass, the passage of Luca Marini in the official Honda team, with the current Ducati Mooney VR46 rider now appearing one step away from signing a two-year contract with the Japanese manufacturer starting next season. If the rumors were to become official, Marini’s arrival would erase all hope for another of the candidates to occupy the Honda HRC seat, who will also lose his place in the team Gresini to leave room for Marc Marquez: Fabio Di Giannantonio. The Roman, in fact, had been included by Honda as a possible replacement for Marquez himself, with his name alongside that of other riders such as Vinales, Oliveira, the Espargarò brothers and Zarco.

Uncertain future

If Marini were to land in Honda, the hypotheses of a future in MotoGP for ‘Diggia’ would become increasingly complex, even if #49 himself asked the media not to ask any more questions on the issue this weekend: “There is nothing new – he declared during the pre-weekend press conference – two places in MotoGP have not yet been fixed, but I think we will all know in a few hours. I strictly asked to be left alone until Sunday, whatever the outcome. I just want to think about running, the rest is too stressful for me in the long run. There are always new surprises, and I hope to be able to give serious answers to your questions in Valencia.”

No Moto2 and Superbike

In any case, Di Giannantonio has specified that he wants to remain in MotoGP, discarding other categories such as Superbikes or, even, a return to Moto2: “I don’t want this to be an optionWhy I really deserve to stay in MotoGP as a regular rider – It reaffirmed – the situation is strange. A lot has happened, I don’t deserve it and I’m angry. This is my second year in MotoGP, I achieved all the results that could be expected from me. Superbike is also not an option at the moment. I’m 25 years old, I’m in the middle of my racing career, I can continue to improve in MotoGP”. In addition, Alex Marquez’s teammate wanted to clarify that he wants to fight for a place in MotoGP, or in any case to give his best in 2024, should he take on the role of test driverto immediately return as an official driver the following year: “At the moment it is not an option, but if I am not on the starting grid in 2024 something could be built for 2025 in this way – he added – I hope to be a MotoGP rider again in 2024. I have already been on the podium and now I have set myself the goal of fighting for another victory here or in Valencia. I’ll at least try. My results this year will be in the books forever, and if I earned a MotoGP contract now, I’ll earn it next year too.”