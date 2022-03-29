There Rome through a press release on its website, it has formalized the partnership with the pilot of MotoGp, Fabio Di Giannantonio. On the helmet of the driver of the Ducati of the team Gresini Racingthere will be room for the Gratton’s cubsymbol of the club. By Giannantonio he also released statements in which he admits his great passion for the yellow and red colors: “I have loved AS Roma since I have loved motorcycles, so practically always. Whenever I have the opportunity I run to the Olympic Stadium to see it live, but obviously the stages of the Moto GP do not allow me to cheer it from the stands. Now, however, I will be able to always carry it proudly with me! “. The driver’s sports agent is Diego Tavano, a figure known from the parts of Trigoria. The agent also looks after the interests of the Giallorossi midfielder Edoardo Bove.