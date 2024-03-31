VR46, difficult start

Among the MotoGP teams that have fallen the most during the winter there is undoubtedly the VR46. Marco Bezzecchi is unable to find the right feeling with the Ducati GP23, which creates problems for him especially when braking and in the middle of corners. The Rimini driver, who was the protagonist of the world championship fight for a long time in 2023, started the championship badly, and only thanks to fortunate circumstances did he take sixth place in Portimão.

Things went worse for Fabio From Giannantonio, tenth in Portugal after a retirement in the Sprint. However, the Roman driver is convinced that the season can improve.

The words of Di Giannantonio

“In testing we were fantastic“, commented the former Gresini team rider. “We've only been working together for three months, they still have to understand 100% what he needs and I also have to give my best, but overall, with all the problems we've had so far, we've done a good job. Last year, at the beginning of the year, I was celebrating a top ten finish. So I think we're in a good moment and I'm sure that better days will come soon“.

The ranking

The Roman, despite the two retirements in the Sprints, is still ahead of Bezzecchi in the drivers' standings, with 15 points against 12. A naturally relative satisfaction from a less than sweet Easter.