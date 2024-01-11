Future uncertain until the end

The 2023 season finale was full of doubts and uncertainties for Fabio Di Giannantonio, not aware of what his future in MotoGP would be until the final stages of the world championship. Despite his constant personal growth, complete with a deserved victory in the penultimate round of the championship in Qatar, the 25-year-old Roman was only guaranteed a stay in the premier class at the end of the last month of Novemberthanks to the agreement reached almost at the last minute with the team VR46.

From Marquez to Marini

A decidedly uphill and full of pitfalls road towards signing the contract 'Diggia'which began on the day of the official announcement of Marc Marquez in the Gresini team for 2024, with the consequent exit of #49 from the team expected at the end of the season. From there, the countless question marks linked to the possible closure of his adventure in MotoGP, at least for 2024, vanished only following the departure of Luca Marini in Hondawith the half-brother of Valentino Rossi which thus opened the doors of the official team of 'Doctor' to Di Giannantonio for joining his team.

The 'Doctor' as leader

“A year ago, all of this would have been pretty unimaginable – admitted 'Diggia' in an interview with speedweek.com – but in this sport things happen very quickly and everything also depends on the results on the track, or rather, only on the results”. In this way, the Roman rider is preparing to turn on the Ducati engine in the nine-time world champion's team, despite having no history in the VR46 Riders Academy: “I've always admired him a lot, obviously he's the greatest of all time – he added speaking of Rossi – I approached the world of Valentino and the VR46 with great moderation and modesty, I have always appreciated it very much. Our relationship has always been very good and very honest, even between me and Valentino. The fact that I'm on the team now and he's my boss is pretty weird, but weird in a good way. The goal is to continue my development and pick up where I left off, which is to try to have many good battles with the leaders and get more podiums and victories.”

In the team with 'Bez'

Outside of the sensations generated by joining the team, Di Giannantonio also focused on Marco Bezzecchi, that is, the one who will be his new teammate. A rider of the same age, with whom he made his MotoGP debut in 2022: “He was very good, I can only compliment him because he adapted to MotoGP very quickly – he added – we have tackled all the classes together starting from the 2015 Italian Moto3 Championship, so we can share many memories in the garage, but also the hard work we have done in recent years and that we will continue to do in the coming years. I believe we are a strong team and that we can push each other. We're still the same guys who sometimes make fun of each other. I believe that we are strong, authentic and transparent characters, and that We will have fun together“.