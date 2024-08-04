Two drivers in the top 10

Definitely positive outcome for the team VR46 In the British Grand Prixon that Silverstone circuit that saw the two bikes of the team owned by Valentino Rossi finish in the top ten with the special livery dedicated to #46, with the symbols he adopted during his career such as the sun and the moon. Another placing in the points zone for Fabio DiGiannantonioauthor of a comeback from tenth position on the grid and of thrilling duels especially with Alex Marquex and Pedro Acosta.

Between hard work and fun

The English weekend ended with a 5th place for #49, who commented on his performance as follows: “A tough, tough race, but what fun – he has declared – I had a great start, then a great fight. I lost a bit of time with Alex and Pedro, but what a pleasure, and then a final really with a very strong pace. A Garone! I managed the tires well, especially at the start, so as not to take too many risks at the end. I’m happy and very satisfied. The bike was beautiful, already on paper, then even more so in reality, crazy. I paid homage to Vale with a special helmet, it’s a way to say thank you for this great opportunity he gave me this year. I had a bit of pressure, but also extra motivation.”

Pains don’t stop ‘Bez’

A race worthy of applause also for Marco Bezzecchiin doubt after the injury suffered at the start of yesterday’s Sprint race following contact with Franco Morbidelli. Despite the pain suffered in his ankle and right foot, the #72 still crossed the finish line in eighth positionwhich guaranteed the VR46 team a double top-10 finish: “It was hard, I suffered at the end despite the painkiller – has explained – The the last laps were endlessI couldn’t feel my leg anymore, but that said, the sensations on the bike were good. I didn’t start badly, then I found Binder in the middle, he must have had some problems with the bike, then I recovered well. It’s a shame about the qualifying, it wasn’t perfect and then you pay for that over the weekend. I’m happy with the feeling today, I rode better”.