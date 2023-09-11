the perfect integration of Eusebio Di Francesco into the Frosinone system was perceived on Friday evening when the Pescara coach invited 50 people including players and staff to dinner for his birthday. In the words of Fiorello, good mood therapy. This is what you can feel in Maurizio Stirpe’s club, which never stops investing and innovating. If the results then arrive… “The victory against Atalanta was an injection of self-esteem. I missed the victory, I’ve lost a lot recently.” Eusebio says it clearly, now that he is serene, reborn, thanks to the work on himself, to psychology, to the art of patience, to his son Federico, now at Palermo, all components that have helped him in moments of difficulty after three experiences gone wrong between Sampdoria, Cagliari and Verona.