The words of the Frosinone coach “The Giallorossi would have a great advantage with Lukaku. If he ever arrives in the capital, he would do well: we are talking about a very strong, modern player”

Eusebius of Franciscurrently coach of the Frosinonereleased an interview to the microphones of Rai Radio 1 this morning. The former Giallorossi (both as technician that how player) has just returned from an incredible victory in the League vs Atalanta and decided to touch on some topics relating to the Giallorossi, in particular on the probable arrival of Lukaku and onstart of the season of the team of Mourinho.