“Hi, dear … I’m going to go for a ride on my bike”. Well, that’s not what happened. Because Omar Di Felice’s “bike ride” lasted almost two months and above all led him to pedal around 4000 kilometers around the Arctic world. An incredible tour ended on 11 April when the 41-year-old ultra-cyclist from Rome “electrocuted” on the road to Cesenatico (“I was a child, I saw Marco Pantani on TV: I was ecstatic, I wanted to be a Pirate too. Even today in the most difficult moments, I think of Marco and the tiredness goes away ”) touched the line that delimits the polar circle along the Dalton Highway, in Alaska. We caught up with Omar to get the first impressions of him. “It was very hard and for the first time since I have faced extreme adventures, I was one step away from giving up. It happened in Russia: as soon as I got on the bike I was surprised by a storm of wind and snow. You couldn’t see anything, after a few meters I was stopped by the police. “Are you crazy? Where do you want to go …”, they asked me. They were kind, but when I explained my plan they spread their arms and then shook their heads. go on, no one has ever done it in this period. You have a one in a thousand chance of making it, “they added.” I was about to go back, then I clung to that one hope they gave me. And meter by meter, I managed to overcome the most complicated moment “, explained Omar.