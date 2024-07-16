“In recent days we have released a new research that has seen us engaged in this last year on the study of missed vaccinations, on a portion of the vaccination schedule, for some vaccinations. We have been able to estimate that reaching minimum or optimal recommended vaccination coverage would allow the system to reduce social costs by around 3 billion euros and a recovery of resources, therefore a gain in terms of tax revenue, for a value of just over 500 million euros”, but also “a recovery of lost production value, therefore of gross domestic product (GDP), of around 10 billion”. This was stated by Eugenio Di Brino, researcher at Altems – Co-Founder & Partner at Altems Advisory, a spin-off of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Rome, to Adnkronos Salute, speaking today at the session dedicated to vaccination prevention at the General States of long-term care ‘Long-Term Care Nine’, which Italia Longeva organizes every year at the Ministry of Health.

“Our study – continues Di Brino – focused on different vaccinations, specifically for Herpes zoster, Covid-19, pneumococcus, meningococcus and influenza. We are talking about fragile populations that, in some way, manage to have greater benefits from vaccination than the normal population. As a system, we should ensure that these vaccinations are guaranteed and accessible. If we manage to increase vaccination coverage, the health benefit, in addition to those who get vaccinated, is also for all the people who do not get vaccinated and who are perhaps close to these people. The so-called indirect effects of vaccination – he concludes – provide benefits that go beyond health and are tangible for the entire country system”.