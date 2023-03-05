Does anyone still have any doubts about whether the Var is useful? At 33′ st, Di Bello sees something that doesn’t exist, that is a “coup” by Cabral in the viola area. Di Bello is positioned in… fourth row: so he just assumes, evidently because he was deceived by the attacker’s tall and wide left arm. Di Paolo (Var) corrects the “oversight” and brings Di Bello to the video: clean header, penalty removed, sensational mistake that the “on field review” has remedied.