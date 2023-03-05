In the 78th minute the referee whistled a penalty in favor of Milan for handball by Cabral, who instead hit a clean header. Called back to video, fix error
Does anyone still have any doubts about whether the Var is useful? At 33′ st, Di Bello sees something that doesn’t exist, that is a “coup” by Cabral in the viola area. Di Bello is positioned in… fourth row: so he just assumes, evidently because he was deceived by the attacker’s tall and wide left arm. Di Paolo (Var) corrects the “oversight” and brings Di Bello to the video: clean header, penalty removed, sensational mistake that the “on field review” has remedied.
Di Bello sees the Tomori-Ikoné penalty well live while the yellow seems excessive (he takes the ball first and the rest is contrast with a slide by both) for Messias on Biraghi.
March 4th – 11.59pm
