Lozano runs away, Ibanez loses a game time, full area, the attacker goes to the ground. Referee Di Bello (7 ‘pt) gestures to continue then explains, at the first interruption, that it was shoulder to shoulder. Clear mistake. Di Paolo calls him back to the OFR: the Romanista’s right foot grating the Mexican’s left tendon. Net penalty: Saving Var. Card situation: Anguissa and Rrahmani risk big at the start of the match. Then, in the final phase, two yellow cards come out for protests that Di Bello could have overlooked (Insigne and Zaniolo). Wandering, inconsistent management. Zanoli (6 ‘st) risks the red, exposes the cleats to Oliveira: Di Bello considered him imprudent, yellow ok; only that Zanoli was already booked on Abraham in the 49th minute. Zaniolo-Meret: shot taken, saved but doubts remain about the next dynamic.