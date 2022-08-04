If Di Battista manages to control and overcome his “shadow” he can represent a new renaissance for the Movement, otherwise he will end up like his former friend Di Maio

Objectively we have not been tender these days with Luigi Di Maiobut see what his former close friend wrote on Facebook yesterday Alessandro Di Battista it is shocking on the human level.

Let’s start with the most significant part of the post:

“Whoever knows the child of today avoids him. Transformer, willing to do anything, careerist, inclined to the most shameful compromise just to stay in the buildings. Why should the PD grant him the ‘right to stand’, a politically correct way to describe the usual safe parachute, like the Boschi candidate for Bolzano in 2018? Because? What reassurance did you have months ago, when you were carrying the 5 Star Movement in the arms of Draghi together with Grillo? “.”The Di Maio I remember – in the days of intellectual honesty or fraudulent acting – he hated the PD like nothing else. Today, apparently, his name will appear under the symbol of the PD. Well, if that were the case, there would be one more reason not to vote for them and to have nothing to do with them “.

A full-blown nuclear attack on gun cotton.

Effectively what Di Battista says is true, and we have all stigmatized Di Maio’s behavior who has done and is doing everything to keep the chair. We called him “Bibitaro”, “poltronista”, “novello bridegroom” and so on. We did it because it is a powerful public figure and this in a democratic country is a price that can be paid and is, in a certain sense, part of the “package”.

But it is impressive from what has been considered a twin brother to hear certain statements undoubtedly too emotionally charged.

He familiarly defines him as “child”, he is still obsessed with “Woods” (boschism childhood disease of pentastellatism) e from his parachute and even takes it out on the Elevatothe Founder, the Head, namely Beppe Grillo himself, guilty, according to him, of having brought the Movement into the arms of Mario Draghi who for Di Battista must summarize the summa theologiae of all the evils of the world.

Di Battista serves the Movement and the Movement serves Di Battista, it serves Giuseppe Conte, with whom he certainly has not had an idyllic relationship up to now, it serves Grillo to relaunch the original Five Stars, however it is good that he acquires a bit of restraint from his former friend, without going through the part of the acquiescence or the “horrible compromise”. Also because one would say to him: and you where were you all these years that you attended him day and night, even at home and in your free time? Was it possible that you didn’t notice what monster you had next to you?

Possible that you had not noticed this “horrible secret” and that is that Was Di Maio a kind of Dr. Jekill and Mr. Hyde and who metaphysically and Dostoevskyically harbored Good and Evil at the same time?

THE Five Stars are in a sense children of the French Revolution (hybridized with Peronism) same dynamics, same populism, same social anger and we know how it ended: period of the terror of a gentleman who was called Maximilien-François-Marie-Isidore de Robespierre, called the “incorruptible”, exercised against all his former friends including Marat and Danton. In the end the turn of the head was circular, in the sense that they cut their heads off with each other. Here, it would be good to remember every now and then the dangers that there may be in certain adventures and maybe be careful.

Another danger that Di Battista runs is what the Greeks called the hybris, that is, that arrogance, that’excess of unhealthy pride that takes the hero of Hellenic tragedies and that in the end he loses it. Di Battista runs this danger very strongly, precisely because of his character nature. Snub those who can help you, do not reply to messages, feel superior to everyone, think you have the truth in your pocketdo not accept advice from those who may have a few more years and some more political experience, too it is precisely what ruined his “brother” and that is Luigi Di Maio.

If, on the other hand, Di Battista manages to control and overcome his “shadow”, it can represent a new renaissance for the Movementotherwise he risks in the long run the end of the former minister and former friend.

