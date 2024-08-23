Riva Ligure – “Proscription lists? Nonsense, we are in danger of a third world war and an attempted genocide by the worst terrorists in the world, the Israelis”. From Piazza Matteotti, in Riva Ligure, where the presentation of the book “Uncomfortable truths. From the war in Ukraine to the massacre in Gaza” is taking place, Alessandro Di Battista takes a swipe at Israel. “Every day there are massacres of children – he adds, intervening on the rumours of his possible return to the 5 Star Movement and a rapprochement with Grillo – and I have to waste time of my life to deny the nonsense of the Italian newspapers”. And he doubles down: “Today Israel bombed schools and health centers again. Today American financial funds continue to enrich themselves, thanks to the war in Ukraine. The socioeconomic situation of Italy and all of Europe is what it is: this interests me”. And he concludes with another jab at the Italian press. “It also seems to me that I am wasting time denying the bullshit that the newspapers are telling, starting with the Palestinian question”.