



Little crickets grow but don’t jump

For some time there had been news of Alessandro Di Battista’s “little movement”, “Schierarsi”, a cultural association that serves to: “Transform thought into action, make projects together, raise funds, invent ideas to help and support just causes such as the Palestinian question”.

“Turning thought into action”, stuff that not even Hegel.

Only the “I do things and see people” Of Ecce bumblebee of Morettian memory and the picture is complete. Meanwhile, it is common practice to say that “thousands of people have joined”, because -as known- when there is, the “number is power”.

This “little yellow thing” was actually expected for the last policies of September 2022 but sensationally nothing came of it and Di Battista was once again stranded.

He is dressed like a cool postmodernist, with jeans and a blue shirt strictly rolled up around his arms. Too bad that behind the young men ignorant of politics but even more of organization they continue to move in the background, dangling behind him and causing a disturbing oratorical effect.

During the presentation, the ideas flow like clear spring water from the microphone, but they are the usual ones, moreover quite bizarre.

The former deputy wants a house public pharmaceutical to put a stop to Big Pharma due – according to Di Battista – to the “scandalous absence of vaccines produced in Europe”. And then there is the evergreen theme of the war in Ukraine in which going against the tide always finds some spotlight willing to turn on: “Anyone who disagreed was declared a Putinian but now it turns out that he was right”. Well? I mean was he really Putinian? So the critics were right. Oh well, a little loosening of the logical joints of the discourse always makes a damn good impression because it seems that there is something intelligent hidden behind it.

In the beautiful and peppinelli times of the First Movement Beppe Grillo talked a lot about magic washing machine balls that washed without detergent and therefore Di Battista, faithful to the atavistic script of the Father Master of the Movement, launches an evergreen (it must be said) of environmentalism and that is an “environmental civic service”.

