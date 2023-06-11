Di Battista arrives at the theater with “Assange, hitting one to educate a hundred” and sells out

Alessandro Di Battista pisses us off – moreover theatrically – about Julian Assange. The former pentastellato does not resign himself to a quiet early retirement in a dairy in northern Rome and brings to the theater a millenarian monologue from title that recalls the slogans of the Red Brigades: “Assange, hit one to educate a hundred”. And this is already a bad taste, especially for those who have been in Parliament like him, a Parliament that the Red Brigades fought and won with many fallen and victims.

Sadly, writes ADB on Facebook: “One thousand two hundred people they attended the monologue on June 1st and 5th which I wrote and staged thanks to a fantastic team. One thousand two hundred people are not a few, a sign that the topic (contrary to what the ‘mainstream’ journalists who hide their cowardice behind the excuse of ‘listening’) is very interested in”. It is clear that the Romans have not yet realized the instrumentality behind this umpteenth fixation of the former deputy.

But what is the millennial pimp which of course, as usual, brings us naughty journalists into it? Diba himself explains it to us: “he IS a monologue that traces the history of Wikileaks recalling everything that the news organization created by Assange and other activists has published. Sensational scoops, shocking news, information of undoubted public utility. We have forgotten many things. It was the game of the ‘system’, after all. Destroy Assange with false accusations, with media conspiracies, with mass distractions to make us forget what he has allowed us to know. “In the monologue I talk about Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, the US military-industrial complex, mass surveillance by the NSA, the media propaganda memoranda made by the CIA, the arms industry and the finance that controls it”.

