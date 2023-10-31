Clash in no uncertain terms on “DiMartedì” between Donatella Di Cesare and Alessandro Di Battista. “A terrible anti-Jewish hatred, even in the terms you use: very serious, very serious, very serious. It unleashes in public space, unleash, a shameful anti-Jewish hatred, like what occurred in the demonstration in Rome”, Di Cesare attacks, addressing the former M5S, with Italo Bocchino applauding in the studio. Di Battista is then invited by Giovanni Floris to reply to the philosopher.

“Save the Children – he begins -: a child killed every 10 minutes in Gaza. Statement by President Lula, from the left, once also supported by the professor: it is not a war, it is a genocide”. Di Cesare interrupts him: “You demonize Israel”. But Di Battista insists: “I am amazed by the teacher who, faced with a massacre today in a refugee camp, faced with 8 thousand dead, talks about a torn flag. Shame on you!”.

Di Battista, after an intervention, is criticized by Italo Bocchino: “I listened to the rant, I believe that Di Battista ignores or does not know the values ​​of freedom and democracy. In addition to ignoring these values, Di Battista looks at terrorists. He looks at ISIS , today he is eyeing Hamas”, he says, proposing extracts from articles written by the former parliamentarian.