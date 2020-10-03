DHS Assam Recruitment 2020: Directorate of Health Services (DHS), Assam has issued a notification to fill 594 vacancies for the posts of ANM, Steno Typist and Lab Technician and others. The online registration process for this recruitment will begin on 6 October 2020.

As soon as the online application process starts, candidates interested in DHS Assam recruitment will be able to apply online by visiting the official website dhs.assam.gov.in. Online applications for this recruitment will be accepted till 21 October 2020.

This recruitment process has been started to fill 594 posts. Out of which 545 vacancies are of ANM. 16 vacancies for Computer Assistant, 11 Social Worker, 8 Junior Assistant, 7 Steno Typist and 3 posts for other vacancies.

Interested candidates applying for this recruitment should be between 18 and 40 years of age on 1 January 2020. The reserved class will get exemption as per rules.

educational qualification :

1- Refrigerator Mechanic: Candidate should have passed 12th with ITI diploma from a government recognized institute.

2- ANM: Candidate should have a nursing course from an institution recognized by the Government of Assam or India Nursing Council. Also registration with Assam Nursing Council.

3- Computer Assistant: The candidate should be a graduate from a recognized institute. Also, there should be 6 months course in computer.

4- Steno-Typist: Candidate should have a bachelor’s degree from any recognized institute and should also have a diploma in stenography.