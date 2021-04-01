The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship has stated that there are five categories for which a residence visa is issued for a period of six months, which entitles its holder to multiple entry into the UAE on entry times, to complete the procedures for issuing a golden residency, and they are: investor in public investments, investor in real estate, entrepreneurs, Talented students, and the visa fee is 1,150 dirhams.

Regarding the procedures for applying for this visa, the authority stated, on its website, that it includes five steps, starting with submitting the application through the smart services of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, whether from public services or a printing office, receiving the application through the passport officer, checking applications and attachments And returning the application for amendment if necessary, and finally, completing the request after checking the rejection or acceptance.

She pointed out that the application is canceled electronically after 30 days, if it is returned due to missing data, or the required documents are not completed, and it is canceled if it is returned three times due to missing data or not completing the required documents, and the issuance fee is refunded only in case The request was rejected by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

It indicated that the conditions for issuing a visa for an investor in public investments are: Bringing a letter from an approved investment fund in the country stating that there is a deposit of two million dirhams, or bringing a valid commercial or industrial license with the company’s articles of incorporation with the investor, so that the capital in it is not less than two million Or to be a partner in the company’s capital of no less than two million dirhams, or to bring a letter from the Federal Tax Authority stating that he is the owner of a company that pays the government at least 250 thousand dirhams annually, or to bring a letter from the Federal Tax Authority stating that A partner in an establishment that pays the tax to the government, and whose share in the tax is no less than 250 thousand dirhams annually.

Regarding the conditions for issuing a visa to an investor in a real estate, it is to bring a letter from the Real Estate Registration Department in the relevant emirate, stating that he is the owner of one or more properties whose value is not less than two million dirhams, indicating that the property is not subject to a loan, and proof of housing in the state (home ownership or a lease contract) a house).

Regarding the conditions for issuing a visa for entrepreneurs, they are: Bring a letter from an auditor in the country, stating that the value of the project is not less than 500 thousand dirhams (the owner of a project), and a letter from the competent authorities in the emirate stating that the project is of a technical or future nature in which leadership is achieved ( Project owner), and bring a letter from an approved business incubator, or from a competent authority in the emirate, stating that the project is of a pioneering and technical or future character (the founder of a project), a copy of a valid passport, health insurance of at least one year and can be extended, and proof of housing In the country (home ownership / house rental contract).

As for the conditions for issuing a visa for talented people (doctors and scientists), they are: To bring a letter approved by the Ministry of Health in the country to practice the profession of medicine (doctors), and a letter of recommendation from the Emirates Council of Scientists, or a letter from the secretariat of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Scientific Excellence, Stating that he holds a medal of scientific excellence (scholars), and has health insurance of not less than one year and can be extended.

For creative people of culture and art: Bring a letter approved by the Department of Culture and Arts in the relevant emirate, and inventors may bring a letter of recommendation from the Ministry of Economy, and health insurance that is not less than one year and can be extended.

For executives, they must bring a certified copy of a university degree, a certificate of experience of no less than five years, a salary certificate of not less than 50,000 dirhams, a valid work contract, and a health insurance of no less than a year, which can be extended.

For specialists in priority scientific fields and athletes: Bring a specialized certificate in one of the rare fields, which is determined by the competent authorities in the country (priority scientific fields), and a letter of recommendation from the General Authority for Sports or one of the sports councils (athletes).

As for holders of doctoral degrees and specialists in the fields of engineering and science: Bring a certified copy of the doctorate degree by the Ministry of Education in one of the priority disciplines (doctoral degrees), and a certified copy of the university degree from the Ministry of Education in one of the above-mentioned disciplines (fields of engineering and science) And a job contract with a profession in one of the above-mentioned disciplines (engineering and science fields).

And for bright (high school) students: bring a recommendation letter from the Ministry of Education, and elite students (university), and bring a recommendation letter from the university stating that his GPA is not less than (3.8).

10-year visa

In 2019, the UAE implemented a long-term residence visa system, for five or 10 years, which is automatically renewed, when the same conditions are met, for certain categories that include: investors, entrepreneurs, and those with specialized talents, in accordance with Cabinet Resolution No. (56) of 2018. On the regulation of residence permits for investors, entrepreneurs, and those with specialized talents. This system allows residents of the UAE, foreign expatriates and their families, who wish to come to work, live and study in the country, the possibility to enjoy long-term residency.

Eligible Categories

The Cabinet introduced major changes in granting golden residency to residents, starting from the beginning of last December, by including new categories for those entitled to a long-term residence (golden residency) visa for 10 years, including all holders of doctoral degrees, doctors, and engineers in the fields of computer engineering, electronics, programming, electricity and technology. There are also those who have outperformed accredited universities in the country with a rate of 3.8 or more, as well as those with specialized degrees in artificial intelligence, big data, or epidemiology and viruses, in addition to the top secondary school students in the country with their families.

– Submit the residency application, through the smart services of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and the printing offices.





