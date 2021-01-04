The series of some films in Bollywood has been quite a hit and ‘Dhoom’ also comes in them. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next film of this series of Yash Raj Films. Yash Raj also wants to launch some of his big films this year, including the fourth film of the ‘Dhoom’ series. The films of the Dhoom series have been quite popular for their Hollywood style action sequences.

The first film of the Dhoom series featured John Abraham Villain, Hrithik Roshan in the second and Aamir Khan in the third. Now people are excited to know when the fourth film of this series will come and who will be made villain in it. The news is coming that this time the film is set to bring female villain. According to a report by Filmfare, Deepika Padukone may be the villain this time in ‘Dhoom 4’ and the production house is also talking to them about this. It is learned that Deepika is also excited to play Villan in ‘Dhoom 4’ but to sign the film, she will have to remove her dates first.



Meanwhile, let us tell you that Deepika has already signed the film ‘Pathan’ with Yash Raj in the lead role of Shah Rukh Khan, which is still shooting. Apart from this, Deepika is also working in a film made under the direction of Shakun Batra, in which Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey will play the lead roles. Also, it is reported that Deepika has signed a film with Prabhas too.

