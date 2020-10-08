Ravindra Jadeja is a great fielder. Everyone praises his agility on the field. On Wednesday, another view of Jadeja’s superb fielding was seen during the match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Jadeja and Faf du Plessis together caught a Sunil Narine. Everyone was praised for this catch. But now after this, Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s seven year old tweet has started going viral.In the year 2013, Dhoni tweeted from his blackberry phone, ‘Sir Jadeja does not run for a catch, but the ball arrives while searching for him himself.’ People are retweeting this tweet a lot. Dhoni tweeted this on 9 April 2013.

Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings have a very old relationship. Jadeja, who made his debut with Rajasthan Royals, became a part of Dhoni’s team in 2012. Jadeja represented the Gujarat Lions team in 2016-2017. During this time, the Chennai team was banned for two years. When Chennai returned in 2018, Jadeja reunited with the team.

Naren, who scored 17 off 9 balls, played a shot off Karn Sharma. Jadeja ran close to the boundary and leaped and caught the ball. But when he was about to touch the boundary, he bounced the ball towards du Plessis which he caught easily.

The Kolkata Knight Riders team, batting first, scored 167 in 20 overs. After this Chennai team could score 157 runs after losing five wickets. Jadeja scored 21 runs with the help of three fours and a six off 8 balls but he could not win the team. The Chennai team has lost four out of six matches and has four points.