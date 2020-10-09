The performance of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), captained by MS Dhoni (MS Dhoni) in this season of IPL seems to have faded. In such a situation, trolls started trolling Dhoni on social media on Friday. Angry at Dhoni’s defeat, some ill-tempered people who call themselves fans have crossed the limits. Trolls threatened Dhoni’s 5-year-old daughter with rape on social media. However, people were fiercely harassed by this. Former fast bowler of the Indian team, Irfan Pathan, also responded to such people bluntly.Dhoni’s team has been able to win 2 out of 6 games this season, while 6 have suffered defeats. Dhoni’s team was considered a favorite in this tournament. However everyone knows that losing and winning is part of the game. But on social media, some trolls started posting abuse on social media accounts of Dhoni as well as his wife Sakshi Dhoni.

Some of these trolls threatened Dhoni’s daughter Jiva with rape. Many people on social media have raised their voice against this disgusting act of trolls. Former Indian fast bowler and cricket commentator Infan Pathan has also given a befitting reply to such trolls.

Pathan wrote in a tweet, ‘All the players are giving their best. Sometimes this does not work, but it does not give anyone the right to threaten some kind of child. ‘

While agreeing about Pathan and expressing sorrow over the trolls’ action, one user wrote to Pathan, writing, ‘India has gone in a very wrong direction, only negativity is negativity everywhere.’ Pathan responded by writing, ‘Not India. People. ‘

Actress and Congress Nagma tweeted, ‘Where are we going as a nation? How strange it is that Dhoni’s five-year-old daughter, Jiva, has been threatened with rape. What is happening in our country, Prime Minister?

MLA from Jayanagar in Karnataka, Soumya Reddy said that it is very disturbing. I do not understand what is happening in our country. Where are we going Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that this is the worst example of how social media platforms are being misused.