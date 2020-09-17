Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where the 13th season of the IPL will be played. Dhoni is busy practicing with his team Chennai Super Kings. The opening match of the 13th season of IPL will be played on September 19 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Whose cricket fans are eagerly waiting. Dhoni, who recently announced his retirement from international cricket, is quite excited to see his fans once again on the field. If you are a fan of Dhoni, then you will know almost everything about him. But today we are going to tell you something related to his personal life, about which very few people will know.

39-year-old Dhoni is leading a happy life with his wife Sakshi, both of whom have a daughter named Jeeva. The Dhoni family often shares their photos and videos on social media. Fans also love the pair of Dhoni and Sakshi. But do you know that Dhoni’s name has been associated with 3 actresses before marriage. Let’s tell you about those actresses ..

The news of affair between cricketers and actresses is often exposed. Tamil actress Rai Laxmi once said about the relationship with Dhoni, “Yes I was in a relationship with Dhoni”. Some reports that surfaced said that Rai Laxmi was in a relationship with Dhoni when he was the brand ambassador of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

According to a website, in 2008, Suresh Raina had met both of them during a party. However, Dhoni’s biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ featured his first girlfriend Priyanka Jha and wife Sakshi Rawat.

There were reports of affairs between MS Dhoni of 2007 and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone. However both of them denied the news of relation.

There were reports of Dhoni and actress Asin dating. Actually, both were brand ambassadors of the same brand. According to media reports, Dhoni was seen outside Asin’s house before the IPL semi-final match in 2010. After this, the news of the affair of both of them came to light.

Let us know that Dhoni played 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20 matches for the Indian team. Dhoni is one of the most successful captains of the Indian team.

