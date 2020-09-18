IPL 2020: MS Dhoni is all set with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) campaign. The 13th season of IPL is going to start from Saturday i.e. 19th September. The first match of this season will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Meanwhile, such news related to Dhoni has come out, on which different reactions are being seen on social media. During the India-China dispute, Chinese mobile company Vivo was shown the way out by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). At the same time, Dhoni has entered into an agreement with the country’s second smartphone brand Oppo. After which many different reactions are being seen on social media about Dhoni.

Due to the India-China dispute, the brand of China is being boycotted across the country, in which Indian people are boycotting Chinese products. The Indian government also recently banned 224 Chinese apps citing threats to national security. Stringent steps are being taken by the Indian government but many Chinese brands have been allowed to operate in the country, including VIVO and Oppo. In such a situation, Dhoni has joined the BeTheInfinite campaign of Chinese mobile company Oppo.

The man we’ve missed on the cricket field, the Captain Extraordinaire MS Dhoni is here to inspire us to fight all hindrances, get back on our feet and #BeTheInfinite with the new # OPPOReno4Pro. Get ready for the release of this emotional ride on 24th September! pic.twitter.com/TgQ97MpuoY – OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) September 17, 2020

After becoming a part of this campaign, Dhoni said, “I am very excited to be associated with a project that will inspire people to do better, connect them with their passion.” It is a pleasure to be associated with Oppo because it inspires people to go beyond their limits and use technology and new experiments. ”

Such reactions are coming on social media

Chinese company signs Dhoni for OPPO smartphone campaign. Considering the anti-China stance across the nation after the Galwan incident and with an war like situation at border, it is uncalled for. It appears as one of many irregularities being supported between India and China. pic.twitter.com/QHtn5pQItf – ramen aditya (@AdityaRamen) September 18, 2020

Dhoni endorsing Oppo ????? I hope Pandey ji clarifies, these newspapers are misleading ???? – ???????? (@ innsaei_07) September 17, 2020

Meanwhile when Indian Army is involved in a major stand-off in Eastern Ladakh with PLA (Chinese Army) Lt Col (Hony) Mahindra Singh Dhoni, 106 BATTALION TERRITORIAL ARMY (PARACHUTE REGIMENT) is promoted OPPO a major Chinese brand

Hope @adgpi and @NorthernComd_IA is watching. pic.twitter.com/xOTS3kBktC – Shikhar Raj (@ shikharraj005) September 17, 2020

read this also:

CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 live streaming: know when and where you will be able to watch Mumbai and Chennai in India