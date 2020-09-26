Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Stephen Fleming admitted that his team was ‘a bit disorganized’ after facing a loss in two of the opening three matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it was clear for them to progress to the tournament Strategy is required. Fleming said some key players were not available for selection which affected the team combination.

After losing the match against Delhi Capitals by 44 runs on Friday, he said, ‘We are a bit disorganized at the moment. We are missing some key players and we are trying to create a balance that can make us competitive. We are trying to pick players according to the pitches here.

He said, ‘Every wicket here is quite different from the other and we don’t have Ambati Rayudu, (Suresh) Raina and some players in the batting. We are trying to find a way or a combination of using players. We have learned a lot in three days.

When asked by the coach of the three-time champions team not to send Sam Karan or Ravindra Jadeja up the batting order against Delhi, they said that the team had tried the scheme in the first two matches. Fleming said, ‘We have a lot of options in batting, so we are a bit disorganized. So, we need a clear plan. We are not getting a good start or big innings from the top order.