Chennai Super Kings suffered defeat against Delhi Capitals. The Delhi team scored 175 for 3 on being invited to bat first but in reply Chennai Super Kings scored 131 for seven wickets.In this season of the IPL, the captain is deciding to bowl first after winning the toss. But statistics show that the team batting first has won six of the seven matches so far.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said that Chennai team has not been able to achieve the target in two consecutive matches. Regarding the defeat against Delhi, Harsha said that Chennai was never seen chasing the target. The team did not show passion in the entire match.



Bhogle also said that if there were another team, not many questions would be asked. All these questions are arising about Chennai because they have Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni has brought the team out of difficult situations many times in history and due to this, if Chennai is unable to score, then questions are bound to arise.

Simon Dool also said in the same conversation that many players of Chennai do not play any competitive cricket and the effect is visible. He cited the example of Watson, who plays only a few tournaments a year. Dool also said that the team also lacked Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu. Raina is not playing in the IPL this time and Rayudu was not part of the match due to injury.