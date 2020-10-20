Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has said that in the upcoming matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), his team will try to make changes in the youth, but no Indian player has the required enthusiasm yet. The Superkings’ team finished last in the points table with just three wins from 10 matches and their hopes of a place in the play-offs are almost over. The team will take on Mumbai Indians on 23 October in their next match.

When Fleming was asked after the seven-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals that there would be a change in the team’s policy to feed the same team, he said, “I think it is appropriate that we are changing it.” Bar Champion Superkings’ poor performance in the current season has raised questions on the team’s attitude. Dhoni defended it, saying that so far no young player has done anything that has to be forced to change.

No glare in young players

Dhoni said after the match, “You don’t want to change again and again.” You do not want the feeling of insecurity dominating the dressing room. At the same time, we did not see the glow among the young players that they had to be forced to change.

He said, “But due to these results, youth will be given a chance in the rest of the tournament. Maybe in the coming matches we will give them a chance and they will be able to play without pressure. ”Fleming said that his team could not achieve the rhythm due to the slow wicket and superb bowling of the Royals spinners.

Srikanth furious at Dhoni’s statement

Former India opener has criticized the statement of Srikanth. Speaking to a private channel, Srikanth said, ‘I do not agree with Dhoni’s point at all. You are talking about the process, but the process of team selection is wrong in itself. A cricketer like Jagadishan … You are saying that there is no spark in youth, Kedar Jadhav has a spark? Piyush Chawla sparked? This is all nonsense, I will not accept these answers from them today.

Please tell that Jagdishan got a place in the team in place of Kedar Jadhav and in his debut match, he scored 33 runs with the help of four fours off 28 balls. However, on the return of Kedar Jadhav, he again had to sit on the bench.

