The 13th season of the Indian Premier League began on Saturday with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. In this match, everyone’s eyes were on the former captain of Team India, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, because this veteran of the cricket world was returning to the field after 437 days. Dhoni made his return to the cricket field very special and he became the captain of 100 matches for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

In the history of Indian Premier League, Dhoni is the only captain under whose leadership a team has managed to win 100 matches. Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings in 161 matches out of which he has won in 100, while he has lost in 60 matches. As captain of CSK, Dhoni’s winning percentage is more than 60 and in this case also he is ahead of other IPL captains.

Also completed 100 catches

Mahendra Singh Dhoni also became the player to take 100 catches in the IPL in the first match of the 13th season. Dhoni took two catches behind the wicket. Dhoni has caught 95 out of 100 catches as a wicketkeeper. Apart from this, he has also become the first wicketkeeper to score 250 victims in T20 cricket.

Returned after 437 days

Dhoni played his last international match against New Zealand in the World Cup semi-finals played in England on 9 July last year. After India’s defeat in this match, Dhoni took a break from cricket. On 15 August, shocking everyone, Dhoni said goodbye to international cricket. But after 437 days, Dhoni returned to the field through the IPL and the fans got to see this star player again.

IPL 2020: Dhoni, who returned after 437 days, completed century, made this special record