Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday became the highest match-playing cricketer in the history of the Indian Premier League, surpassing his Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina (193 matches). This is Dhoni’s 11th season with Chennai playing all matches since the beginning of the IPL. He played for the Rising Pune Supergiants in two seasons when Chennai faced a two-year ban in the 2013 spot-fixing case.

Dhoni’s 164th match for Chennai on Friday in Dubai against Sunrisers Hyderabad. He played 30 matches for Pune in 2016 and 2017. Meanwhile, Raina congratulated Dhoni for breaking his record. He wrote, “Congratulations to Mahi Bhai (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) on becoming the most IPL match-playing cricketer. I am very happy that my record was broken through you. Good luck for today’s match and I have no doubt It is only Chennai Super Kings that will win the IPL 2020 title. “

Congratulations Mahi bhai (@msdhoni) at becoming the most capped IPL player. Happiest that my record is being broken by you. All the best for the game today and am sure @ChennaiIPL will win this season’s @IPL. pic.twitter.com/f5BRQTJ0aF – Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 2, 2020

Dhoni won the IPL three times under the captaincy of Chennai, while Rohit Sharma has given the title to Mumbai Indians four times. Chennai team has reached the final eight times. Dhoni himself has played nine finals since the Pune team played the final against Mumbai in 2017. Indian captain Virat Kohli, who has played 180 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore, holds the record for most matches played for a single team.

Raina is not playing IPL this time for personal reasons. Significantly, due to the corona virus, Suresh Raina is not participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, this time being held in the United Arab Emirates. He first went to the UAE to play IPL with his franchise Chennai Super Kings, but later decided to return to the country due to personal reasons.