South African leg-spinner Imran Tahir has been the highest wicket-taker in the last IPL, but this season he has not been given a chance by Chennai Super Kings in a single match. Chennai played three spinners against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday but Tahir still did not get a spot.

Chennai has been criticized for team selection and for not selecting Tahir in the team. However, Tahir is not disappointed. He says that he is happy to carry drings for the team and it does not matter to them.

Tahir wrote, tweeting, ‘When I play, many players bring drings for me. Now that the players who are entitled are playing, it is my duty to do so. It is not about me playing or not playing, it is about the team winning. If I get a chance, I will do my best, but for me the team is very important.

Chennai gave Piyush Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja and Karn Sharma a chance in the last match.