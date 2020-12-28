Highlights: Police got big success in Dhaulpur

The dacoit Mukesh Thakur gang’s crook came under police arrest

Basedi Police Station caught action by nabbing miscreants

Dholpur

In Dholpur district of the state, active action is being taken on dacoits these days. The Dholpur police has achieved great success under this campaign. While taking action in the district’s Basedi police station, an active member of the dacoit Mukesh Thakur gang has arrested 5000 rewarded gangster Sandeep Thakur from the Parvati canal. On this, a reward of 5 thousand was announced by the district police. Police have started questioning after arresting Badmash.

Caught under sabotage campaign

SP Kesar Singh Shekhawat said that a special operation is being carried out by the district police to arrest wanted criminals. During the crackdown, the Dholpur police are continuously arresting the miscreants and sending them behind bars. He said that the information was received by the informer on Sunday Basedi police station. According to the information, an active member of the dacoit Mukesh Thakur gang, who has been absconding for the last long time, was trying to go from the cane through 27-year-old Sandeep Thakur village to the village outpost of the police post through the canal. On the information of the informer, he laid a trap to arrest the crook Sandeep Thakur. The police team surrounded the miscreant Sandeep on the Parvati main canal outside Ratanpur village. After this, the police team caught running away.

The miscreant’s father and brother locked up in the district jail

Police said that the father of crook Sandeep, Rajkumar and brother Ajit have also been vicious criminals, who are currently lodged in the district jail. He said that about a dozen cases of murder, molestation, assault and Arms Act have been registered against the gangster Sandeep in the strict sections of the district. On this, the district police had announced a reward of 5 thousand. Police has started questioning by arresting the crook. The SP said that during the course of the research, the crook may reveal other important incidents.