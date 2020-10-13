Highlights: Tyagi society met MLA in murder case

Dholpur

In the state where the graph of crimes is increasing. At the same time, the police have started failing to catch them. It has been almost a month since the brutal killing of 2-year-old innocent Bhavesh Tyagi in Dhaulpur. But the police have not been able to trace the culprit yet. Dozens of people have been called for questioning so far, but the killers are so vicious that the police have not yet been caught. At present, the police have also not found any concrete evidence. Here after this incident there is a lot of fury in the Tyagi society, people say that anyone who is a criminal, be it the society, the village or the family, should not be spared.

Met the regional legislator

According to the information received, the prominent people of the society including village Ranjitpura have recently met regional MLA Girraj Singh Malinga in this regard. The MLA immediately spoke to the top police officials and instructed to apprehend the culprit at the earliest. Took information about the progress made in the murder case so far. The concerned officer told that the police are fully with the family. Will reach innocent killers soon. The officer has told that the police have found very important evidence and soon the culprit will be behind bars.

The society said that a mahapanchayat will be organized for justice

The concerned officer has assured the MLA to disclose the case in the next two days. The people of Samaj say that the administration has asked for two days for the disclosure of the case. If so, Tyagi Samaj dharna demonstration will be forced to come up on alternatives like hunger strike and mahapanchayat. Prominent among those who met the MLA were Vijay Tyagi Nagla Haralal, Vikas Tyagi Kurendha, Vinod Tyagi Pahari and Bharat Bhushan Tyagi Bagcholi.