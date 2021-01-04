Highlights: Two-thousand reward declared against 5 others including son of former BJP minister

Dholpur

The Dholpur District Police has taken a major decision in the case of kidnapping and assault of two police personnel on 8 October 2019. Actually, the reward of two thousand rupees has been announced by the police on five other accused including Banku Kansana, son of former minister of Madhya Pradesh government, Edal Singh Kansana. On 1 October 2020, the Dholpur Court issued arrest warrants against 6 accused. After this, different teams under the leadership of SP Kesar Singh Shekhawat are trying to arrest the accused. But the accused are absconding by dodging the police. SP Kesar Singh Shekhawat has declared a reward of two thousand rupees on five other accused including Banku Kansana, son of former MP minister.

2 policemen kidnapped from Sagarapara check post

SP Kesar Singh Shekhawat said that in 2019, 2 policemen of Dholpur police were patrolling the bike at the Sagrapara check post. Meanwhile, Banku Kansana son Edal Singh Kansana, resident of Naik Pura, a resident of Nai Pura, a police station in the neighboring district of Morena, Madhya Pradesh, reached with more than 1 dozen accused. The accused kidnapped both the policemen and took them in the car with them. After this, both the police personnel were attacked with murder. Along with this, he was beaten up with cruelty. The district police had registered a case of assault and kidnapping against 15 accused, including Banku Kansana, son of former minister Edal Singh Kansana.

The minister’s son was the main accused in the crime

Let us tell you that in the case of police, 9 accused have been arrested and sent to jail. Bunku Kansana son Edal Singh Kansana, former minister of Madhya Pradesh, Chhotu alias Vrindavan, Umaid Singh, Ramraj Krishna and Naresh Singh have announced a reward of two thousand. In police research, Banku Kansana, the son of former Madhya Pradesh minister Edal Singh Kansana, has been found to be the main accused in the crime. At the behest of this, both the policemen were taken hostage and kidnapped.

SP said that he will arrest soon

The SP said that on 1 October 2020, the Dholpur Court issued warrants for the arrest of the accused. Different teams of Dholpur police are trying to arrest the accused. He said that with the help of cyber cell, the accused are being searched. All the culprits, including Banku Kansana, will be arrested soon.