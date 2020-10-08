Incidents of rape have started coming up from every district of the state these days. With the process of unlocking in the state, the incidence of female crimes is seen increasing. The latest case is from Dholpur. According to the information received, a 15-year-old Dalit minor was raped by two youths in a village in Bari Sadar police station area of ​​the district here.



Gehlot government’s stern attitude in Dungarpur violence, investigation handed over to Home Secretary, know what will happen next

Misdemeanor committed on different days of rape

It is being told that the accused carried out the rape of the minor on different days on the tip of the illegal pistol. The accused also took photographs of the victim’s minor after the rape. The widowed mother of the victim’s minor has filed a case against the accused named in the police station. The police have registered a case under Section 376,506,3,4 of the IPC and the Poxo Act and the IT Act. The police has started medical research of the minor and started searching for the accused by taking a statement of his form>

Rajasthan corona update: Corona positive figures crossed 1.50, capital Jaipur record 473 infected

The girl went to the toilet

The victim widow told the police in Tahrir that it was between 11 and 12 late night of September 28, 2020 that my 15-year-old minor daughter had gone to the toilet. Then Ramlakhan Singh, a resident of the village, raped the minor by forcefully taking him to the backyard of the house on the basis of illegal pistol. The mother rushed to the spot after hearing the voice of the minor’s daughter shouting. Police are currently searching for both the accused.