Highlights: Dharmpur district of Rajasthan was brutally murdered on Thursday

SP Collector reached the spot

Bari MLA Girraj Singh Malinga also expressed grief

Police is doing intensive inquiry with the informant boy and his family

Murderer may soon be exposed, wires are being connected to tantra lore

Dholpur

In Rajasthan, where the graph of crime is increasing continuously. At the same time, the case of the murder of a two-year-old innocent in Dhaulpur is getting deeper. In fact, in the Ranjitpura village of Kaulari police station area of ​​the district, on October 1, only a 2-year-old innocent child was ruthless. After this murder case, there is a sensation in the whole area. At the same time, Badi MLA Girraj Singh Malinga, Superintendent of Police Kesar Singh and District Collector Rakesh Jaiswal have reached the spot to consoles the victim’s family.

Rajasthan corona update: nine consecutive days, more than 2000 new infected data reached 1.39

This was the case

Significantly, on Thursday, the body of Bhavesh, the only son of Manish Tyagi, resident of Ranjitpura village, was found lying in the bushes at some distance from the house, whose eyes were found on the body, apart from the throat, about one and a half dozen marks on the body. After the shocking incident, SP and District Collector also reached the spot along with Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar. Also did the opportunity to inspect.

Rajasthan: Government released report card, know what information was given

Suspicion is being expressed about tantra lore and a woman

According to information from sources, suspicion of tantric knowledge is being raised in this case. It is being told that information is being received about a suspected woman in this murder case. It is worth mentioning that before camping for about 2 hours continuously outside the house of the victim’s family, the District Collector and SP have interrogated several suspects in turn. However, the police have not yet reached the killers of the innocent son.