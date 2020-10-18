Highlights: Four accused absconding after breaking the wall from the prison ward

Interstate vehicle thief gang absconding in Basedi police station area of ​​Dhaulpur

Kovid was brought to the district hospital for examination

There was a commotion in the police department, search is being done

Dholpur

Shocking incident has come to light in Dhaulpur, Rajasthan. Actually, the Besedi police arrested four accused while exposing the interstate vehicle thief gang. He was then admitted to the captive ward of the district hospital for Kovid examination. But at night, all four broke away and escaped. The incident caused panic in the police department. District Superintendent of Police Keshar Singh Shekhawat said that the interstate vehicle thief gang was arrested by the Basedi police. The said four were to be produced before the court. Therefore, before being sent to the district jail, he was admitted to the detention ward of the district hospital to get his Kovid-19 (covid-19) examined. Police guards were also stationed here.

Prisoners disappeared through holes in such walls

Last night, the four of them entered the toilet making advice. Here he broke the iron pipe of the tap and made it spiked and escaped by putting a wall in it. It is noteworthy that there was another accused along with those accused in that ward but he says that he does not know how those four accused escaped by putting a wall in the wall. According to the information received, after a long time when the four accused did not come in the room, when the policemen saw them, then the wall started blowing and saw the senses flew away. He informed top officials including the Kotwali police.

Police was arrested on 15th

According to the information received, this interstate thief gang came under the control of the police on 15 October. Police uncovered two Bolero bikes with weapons in their hands. Also, four accused were arrested by the Basedi police. The police also recovered illegal weapons and cartridges from them.