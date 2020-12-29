Highlights: Married woman murdered for dowry

The body of a married woman found hanging

Incident in Khemri village of Basedi police station area

Dholpur

Women are not taking the name of crime in Rajasthan. Where the incident of rape is coming on one day. At the same time, cases of dowry deaths are also increasing in the state. The latest case is of Dholpur district. Here in the village Khemri of the Basedi police station area of ​​the district, the body of a married woman was found hanging on the noose. The police reached the information and took the body of the married woman down and brought it to the settled CHC. Where his post-mortem is done and the body is now handed over to the Pihar side.

Rajasthan: Good news! Corona’s lowest patients in five months, number less than 100 in Jaipur

Father said – keep it hungry and stop doing it in the room

Regarding the incident, Murari, a resident of Nagla of Saipau Raja, the father of the deceased, says that the daughter has been killed for dowry. The father has filed a case against the daughter’s mother-in-law, father-in-law and husband, among others, at the Basedi police station. The report said that his daughter Kajal was married to Monu Thakur, a resident of Khemri, about 4 years ago. At the time of marriage, he gave dowry according to his ability. But since marriage, the in-laws used to harass Kajal. They used to starve him and lock him in the room. When we have received information in this regard, we have also explained a lot to the in-laws.

Vaccine to come! Rajasthan completed pre-work, know what will be the plan ahead

Police engaged in the investigation of the case

The father told the police that after this the two sides reached a settlement in the past. But even after the agreement, Kajal was again harassed by the in-laws. Today it was reported from the village that your daughter has been murdered. After this he reached the village. This information was given to the Lebrapura Police Outpost. After this, the police took the body in possession and conducted a post-mortem at the settled Besri CSC. Also, the body was handed over to the Pihar Paksha. At present, the police have registered a case and started investigation.